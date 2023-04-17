National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has taken a strong stance against the alleged “interference” by the Supreme Court in the affairs of the parliament, claiming that the parliament has the authority to reject an unconstitutional decision of the apex court.

In an interview with the Voice of America, Ashraf, who belongs to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), firmly stated that if the SC does not recognize the parliament’s right to legislate, then the entire concept of elections will become a mockery.

He said the parliament has the authority to reject any unconstitutional decision of the apex court, adding that subjugating the parliament would have dire consequences for the nation.

The speaker also called upon the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to work towards resolving conflict among institutions. He also urged the government to abandon any stubbornness and engage in meaningful dialogue with other stakeholders on the issue of elections.

Ashraf revealed that the army chief had expressed commitment to upholding the Constitution and the supremacy of the parliament and clarified that no new military operations were taking place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, but actions against terrorists would continue.

Expressing his opinion on the matter of a full court, Ashraf said he could not comprehend what was wrong with having a larger panel of judges, as it would help bring an end to uncertainty.

He said the resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers members could not be reconsidered, but if the court ruled in favour of the PTI, the members could return to the assembly.

Ashraf said elections are a crucial and ongoing process that should be conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner. He called for dialogue among politicians to resolve all issues and to ensure that elections are conducted in a fair and credible manner.