Punjab police on Wednesday detained PTI leader Ali Mohammad Khan from Jhelum, Maleeka Bokhari from Rawalpindi and Dr Shireen Mazari from her house in the capital after they were released from custody on court orders.

Dr Mazari was detained by a contingent of the police from her residence at about 10pm after she was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court that had barred authorities from arresting her, according to her daughter.

However, she was detained in spite of court orders. It may be noted here that Dr Mazari was detained by the Islamabad police on Tuesday night after she was granted bail by a court.

The police officials said Dr Mazari along with Senator Falak Naz were arrested on May 10 and 12, respectively, by the Secretariat police under 3MPO. After they secured their freedom from Adiala jail on Tuesday, both were arrested by the Tarnol police from outside the jail in connection with a case (FIR No. 272) registered with the police over the attack on the Tarnol police station by PTI supporters.

The case was registered on charges of PPCs 324, 353, 440, 341, 109, 148, 149, 188 and 186 against 150 unidentified persons along with 31 nominated people, they said, adding that the names of the two PTI leaders were not mentioned in the FIR.

After the arrests, both leaders were brought to Islamabad and detained at Women police station for further legal action, they said, adding that on Wednesday, the high court discharged both leaders and they were released from police custody. However, Dr Mazari was detained for the third time in a span of a week. Senator Naz might be arrested as well.

Similarly, Maleeka Bokhari, who was released from jail in the afternoon, was detained by the Punjab police shortly after her release.

The PTI leader was arrested by the Secretariat police on May 10 under 3MPO in connection with the law and order situation and violence on May 9, the police officers told Dawn.

Ali Mohammad Khan, who was moved to a jail in Jhelum on Tuesday, also secured his freedom on Wednesday but he was detained by the police once again. Mr Khan was arrested by the Secretariat police on May 11 under the 3MPO in connection with violence on May 9, they added.

Meanwhile, about one dozen leaders of the PTI are still in custody under the 3MPO and 16 MPO, according to police. They said these leaders were arrested by Secretariat, Shalimar and Kohsar police.

The police officers said if these leaders managed to secure freedom from courts, they would be arrested again in connection with 26 FIRs registered by the Islamabad police in the aftermath of the May 9 riots.

Those PTI leaders who had gone into hiding would be arrested soon as the police have increased surveillance to trace their hideouts, the officers added.