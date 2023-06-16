PMD predicts the system is likely to weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by noon then into a Depression by the evening

The very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) Biparjoy weakened into a severe cyclonic storm (SCS) over the northeast Arabian Sea after crossing the Indian Gujarat coast, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced on Friday.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said the country “was prepared but largely spared the full force. Sindh’s coastal areas like Sujawal were inundated by high sea levels, but most people had been evacuated to safe ground”.

She also thanked the coordinating agencies and authorities for a “stellar coordination effort”.

#CycloneBiparjoy has completed landfall in Indian Gujrat. Pakistan was prepared but largely spared the full force. Sindh’s coastal areas like Sujawal were inundated by high sea levels, but most ppl had been evacuated to safe ground. Thank u to all partners in a stellar… pic.twitter.com/2nVz14uuQO — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 16, 2023

According to the PMD, the cyclone lay near Latitude 23.8°N & Longitude 69.4°E at a distance of 200 kilometres east-southeast of Keti Bandar, 180 km southeast of Thatta and 270 km east of Karachi with associated maximum sustained surface winds of 80-100 km/hour.

It continued that very rough sea conditions over the northeast Arabian Sea are to prevail with a wave height of 10-12 feet.

The PMD predicted that the system is likely to weaken further into a cyclonic storm (CS) by Friday noon and subsequently into a depression by the evening.

Outlining possible impacts, the met department said the cyclone could cause widespread rain-thunderstorms with some heavy or very heavy rainfalls accompanied by squally winds of 80-100 km/hour in Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, and Umerkot districts. It also predicted heavy falls in Thatta and Mirpurkhas on Friday and Saturday.

Moreover, dust, thunderstorm-rains with a few moderate falls, accompanied by gusty winds of 30-50 km/hour remained probable in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar today.

The PMD added that squally winds could cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (kutcha houses) in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot.

Furthermore, a storm surge of 2-2.5 meters (6-8 feet) is expected along Keti Bandar and surrounding areas. Sea conditions along the Sindh-Makran coast are likely to reman rough or very rough with 2-meter tides.

The department advised fishermen to not venture into the open sea till the system is over by June 17 and also urged all concerned authorities to remain on alert during the forecast period.