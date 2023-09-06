IMF Disputes Pakistan’s Power Bill Relief Estimates; Demands Revised Proposal

In a recent turn of events, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has dismissed the interim Pakistani government’s proposal aimed at providing relief for power consumers.

Insiders from the Ministry of Finance have revealed that the IMF’s concerns stem from the relief plan’s projected impact. Contrary to Pakistan’s claim that the proposal would affect Rs5 billion, the IMF believes the number to be thrice as much, standing at Rs15 billion.

Subsequently, the IMF has asked for a concrete strategy detailing how Pakistan intends to recuperate this Rs15 billion in tax revenue. This demand implies that the initial proposal will have to be reevaluated and resubmitted, furthering delays in negotiations.

While the Ministry of Finance prepares for upcoming dialogues with IMF representatives, reports suggest the caretaker administration remains confident. They have not only vouched for the budget’s stability post-relief but have also urged the IMF to consider a staggered payment plan, allowing power bill settlements over four months.