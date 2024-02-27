National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf took the initiative to call the first session of the lower house of parliament for 10 am on February 29, following President Arif Alvi’s reluctance to do so due to the assembly’s “incomplete” status.

The president’s decision not to summon the session, citing an incomplete assembly, sparked criticism from political parties such as the PML-N and PPP, who accused him of misusing his powers.

The delay is speculated to be linked to awaiting notifications for reserved seats of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), now joined by a significant number of PTI-backed lawmakers.

The Constitution mandates the assembly to convene within 21 days post-election, held on February 8, putting the onus on the president. However, with the deadline looming and the president’s inaction, the National Assembly Secretariat is prepared to proceed independently, as per constitutional obligations.

This move underscores a constitutional safeguard against executive delays, a lesson learned from past experiences such as the 2002 delay by then-military ruler Pervez Musharraf. Despite the absence of some members due to multiple constituency contests, the assembly is set to proceed, marking the start of the 16th National Assembly’s term.