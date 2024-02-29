The National Assembly’s secretariat has officially approved the nomination papers for candidates aiming for the esteemed positions of speaker and deputy speaker, with the elections poised to take place on March 1. For the speaker role, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N and Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, supported by PTI, have stepped forward as the primary contenders.

The deputy speaker position sees nominations for Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Junaid Akbar, backed by the treasury and opposition benches, respectively.

Sadiq’s candidacy for the speaker position is endorsed by notable figures including Chaudhry Salik Hussain from PML-Q, Abdul Aleem Khan from IPP, Syed Naveed Qamar from PPP, and Owais Ahmed Laghari from PML-N.

On the other hand, Dogar’s bid is reinforced by PTI’s Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Ali Muhammad Khan, and Dr. Amjad Ali Khan, showcasing the diverse support from various factions within the assembly.