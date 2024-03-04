In a heartening exchange between nations, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached out with congratulations to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his recent election as Pakistan’s Prime Minister. The gesture, facilitated through a telephone conversation, underscored the enduring friendship and mutual respect between the two countries.

Erdogan’s message to Shehbaz was one of optimism and support, recognizing the PM-elect’s potential to lead Pakistan towards further development and prosperity. Shehbaz, in turn, expressed his appreciation for Erdogan’s kind words and reaffirmed the historic and brotherly relationship that Pakistan and Turkiye share.

This conversation set the stage for both leaders to commit to deepening their countries’ partnership, promising to work closely in various domains to enhance bilateral ties.