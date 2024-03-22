ISLAMABAD: Amidst escalating tensions, Pakistan’s Foreign Office emphasized its commitment to resolving terrorism-related concerns with Afghanistan through diplomatic dialogue and cooperation.

In a recent interview with Voice of America, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed Islamabad’s aversion to armed conflict with its neighbor, highlighting a preference for peaceful resolutions.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, during a press briefing, reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to dialogue and collaboration in addressing mutual issues, specifically the threat of terrorism originating from groups within Afghanistan. This statement comes in the wake of Pakistan’s military action against the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group in Afghanistan, following a militant attack on a Pakistani military camp.

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government strongly reacted to these strikes, which led to heightened military activities along the border. Despite these tensions, Baloch assured that communication channels with Afghanistan remain active, expressing hope for collaborative efforts to combat terrorism.

Baloch also acknowledged the delicate balance between taking decisive action against terrorist threats and respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty. She clarified that recent military operations were targeted at terrorist enclaves, not the Afghan government or its people.

Defence Minister Asif, in his conversation with VOA, reiterated the stance that military action is a last resort. He pointed out the necessity of conveying a stern message against cross-border terrorism while expressing a desire for Afghanistan to address the presence of terrorist groups on its soil. Asif also hinted at the potential economic repercussions for Afghanistan, should it fail to act against these groups.

Furthermore, Asif recalled his visit to Kabul, where he urged the Taliban government to control the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), indicating that Pakistan’s patience was wearing thin with the ongoing threats emanating from Afghan territory.

Both officials underscored Pakistan’s resolve to protect its interests and security, signaling a firm stance on terrorism while remaining open to diplomatic avenues for resolving these critical issues.