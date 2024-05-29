Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to reclaim the leadership of the ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), from his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This move marks the first step in Nawaz’s effort to regain control over the party he led for years.

In the initial phase, Nawaz will be elected as the acting president of PML-N during the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled for today (Saturday) at the party’s Model Town Secretariat. This meeting, convened under Article 15 of the party’s constitution, will see senior party members presenting a resolution to nominate Nawaz as the acting president. The CWC members are expected to approve this nomination.

The agenda of the meeting, revealed on Friday, includes the announcement of the party’s General Council to elect its president, a position currently held by Shehbaz Sharif. Additionally, the CWC will appoint an election commissioner to oversee the election of the new president.

Both Shehbaz and Nawaz will address the participants of the meeting. The party’s key decision-making body will also present resolutions condemning Israeli atrocities in Gaza and the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India.

Nawaz Sharif, who has served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times, was ousted from power in July 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for life in the Panama Papers case. The court later ruled that a disqualified person could not lead a political party, forcing Nawaz to relinquish his position as the party president.

However, changes in the country’s election law, which now sets the duration of disqualification at five years, have made Nawaz eligible to contest polls and head a political party once again.

The PML-N’s Central Working Committee is one of its highest decision-making bodies, playing a crucial role in strategic planning, policy formulation, and major decision-making processes. The General Council, which serves as a larger representative body within the party, includes members from various regions and sectors to ensure broad representation. This council is responsible for electing the party president and other key office bearers, and it provides a platform for discussing the party’s direction, policies, and electoral strategies.

Nawaz Sharif’s anticipated re-election as the party president is expected to bring about significant changes in the party’s dynamics and strategies. His return to leadership is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s position and unify its ranks ahead of future elections.