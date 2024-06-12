Six Pakistani cricketers are expected to be excluded from the national team following the T20 World Cup 2024, as concerns mount over internal politics and underperformance. Preparations for an extensive “Operation Clean Up” within the national cricket team are already underway.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been in discussions with board officials, associates, and former cricketers to address the team’s issues. The consensus is to remove players involved in internal politics and drop underperformers once the T20 World Cup concludes.

One major concern is Babar Azam’s captaincy, with criticisms focusing on his leadership and decision-making abilities. Additionally, the fact that several top cricketers share the same management company has raised questions about undue influence within the team.

Naqvi plans to hold a press conference to broadly address these concerns without naming specific players. Factionalism within the PCB has been on the rise, prompting changes in various departments. Naqvi aims to collaborate with former cricketers to improve the team’s performance. However, some players believe these issues should have been addressed after the World Cup.

The move to exclude certain players is part of a broader strategy to enhance the team’s dynamics and performance. The PCB is determined to tackle the root causes of internal discord and underperformance to foster a more cohesive and successful team.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, the PCB’s focus is on ensuring that the team is free from distractions and internal conflicts. The planned press conference by Chairman Naqvi will shed light on the board’s intentions and the steps they plan to take to rectify the current situation.

In summary, the post-World Cup phase is expected to bring significant changes to the Pakistani cricket team. With the PCB’s commitment to improving team performance and addressing internal issues, the future of Pakistani cricket looks set for a substantial overhaul.