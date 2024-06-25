In a significant late-night announcement, the government moved to clarify misunderstandings surrounding the Azm-i-Istehkam campaign, stating it would not involve a large-scale kinetic military operation or result in the mass displacement of citizens. This statement comes as a response to vigorous objections from opposition parties who criticized the government’s plans for military action to counter terrorist threats, accusing it of bypassing parliamentary consultation.

The initiative, unveiled last Saturday, aims to enhance the national counter-terrorism strategy by bolstering the armed forces’ efforts with comprehensive support from law enforcement agencies. Additionally, it seeks to implement effective legislation to bridge legal gaps that currently impede the prosecution of terrorism-related offenses.

However, this plan was met with staunch opposition from political factions including PTI, JUI-Fazl, and ANP. These parties expressed their concerns both within and outside the parliament. Even the KP chief minister echoed these sentiments, denying any prior discussion of such measures during the previous week’s apex committee meeting.

Addressing these concerns, the statement from the PM Office provided insights into the historical context and strategic shift in counter-terrorism operations. It noted that “previous kinetic operations were conducted to physically dislodge terrorists from their known locations which [became] no-go areas and compromised the writ of the state. These operations required mass displacement of the local population and systematic clearance of affected areas.”

The statement further reassured that, given the substantial degradation of terrorists’ capabilities through past operations, “no large-scale military operation is being contemplated where displacement of population will be required.” It highlighted the shift from physical military campaigns to more strategic, intelligence-based operations that do not necessitate large-scale civilian movements.

Azm-i-Istehkam is described as a “multi-domain, multi-agency, whole of the system national vision” aimed at ensuring lasting stability in Pakistan. It represents a revitalized effort to implement the Revised National Action Plan, a strategy developed through national consensus across the political spectrum after significant terrorist threats.

The campaign is designed to “energize” intelligence operations to decisively eliminate terrorists, disrupt the crime-terror nexus, and combat violent extremism effectively. This approach marks a strategic evolution in Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, focusing on precision and systemic stability rather than broad, disruptive military actions.