Karachi is bracing for an intense heatwave with temperatures forecasted to hit a scorching 40°C. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city will face extreme heat on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to fluctuate between 38°C and 40°C and humidity levels around 76%. This comes after the city already endured a “feels like” temperature of 51°C at around 2 pm yesterday.

Sardar Sarfaraz, the Chief Meteorologist at PMD, highlighted the severity of the situation in a recent statement to a local news channel. “Karachi will remain under intense heat for the next three days due to the interruption of sea breezes, increasing the heat’s severity,” he explained.

In response to the sweltering conditions, health professionals are urging residents to take precautions to mitigate the impact of the heat. They advise against consuming outside food and drinks and recommend boiling water before use. Increasing intake of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) and water is also crucial to prevent dehydration.

Authorities are particularly concerned about the risk of heat-related illnesses and have issued a series of recommendations for residents. It is advised to stay indoors, especially during the peak heat hours between 11 am and 3 pm, to avoid direct sun exposure. When going outside, wearing light-coloured, loose clothing and covering the head is recommended to reduce exposure.

The PMD has also issued a heatwave warning for various southern regions of the country, indicating that extreme temperatures are not just confined to Karachi but are expected across a wider area. Neighboring cities like Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, and Badin may see temperatures soaring between 44°C and 46°C. Meanwhile, areas such as Jacobabad, Dadu, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Shaheed Benazirabad are likely to experience even harsher conditions, with temperatures ranging from 46°C to 48°C.

Residents are urged to take all necessary precautions as the heatwave continues to pose significant health risks. The combination of high temperatures and humidity is expected to make the next few days particularly challenging for the people of Karachi and surrounding regions.