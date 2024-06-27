Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s fresh offer to the opposition PTI for a dialogue on Wednesday was met with a strong rebuke, as the latter made it conditional on the release of the party’s founding chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders and activists.

“If any hardships are being faced by your [PTI’s] founder in jail, then [let’s] talk about them,” said PM Shehbaz in the National Assembly, addressing the PTI members who highlighted their alleged political victimization and decried the alleged mistreatment of Mr. Khan at Adiala Jail during their speeches on cut motions related to the federal budget.

Another highlight of the proceedings was the speech of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who forcefully opposed the planned anti-terrorism operation, Azm-i-Istehkam. He warned that certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could fall under the control of the “Islamic emirate” within the next two to four months, referring to the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan.

Following PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan’s speech, in which he highlighted alleged state high-handedness against PTI members and the lawlessness in the country, the prime minister recalled that he and other PML-N members also experienced political victimization during PTI’s tenure. He shared how, despite his medical conditions, he was driven to court hearings in an ordinary prison van. He also recalled party leaders like Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Asif being forced to sleep on the floor inside the jail.

PM Shehbaz expressed a willingness to avoid similar hardships for their opponents and reiterated his call for dialogue: “Once again I say today, come, let’s sit and talk, and we can sort out the problems.” He regretted that his repeated offers for a Charter of Economy had never been responded to positively.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub responded with stringent preconditions: “Talks will take place when Imran Khan is out of jail and when our members are out [of jail].” He accused the government of subjecting Imran Khan to harsh conditions and party members to torture, and claimed that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had been provided with air conditioners in jail and permission to meet visitors daily.

Earlier, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned that certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa might fall under the control of militants. He criticized the government for imposing heavy taxes on the people, arguing that if the rulers cannot ensure rights to the people, they have no right to impose taxes.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed over Rs8.78 trillion for 121 demands for grants relating to various ministries, divisions, and departments for the fiscal year 2024-25, on which no cut motions had been moved. The house also rejected 156 cut motions moved by the opposition.