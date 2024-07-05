The Punjab government has requested the interior ministry to shut down social media apps from Muharram 6 to 11 in an effort to control the dissemination of hate material and misinformation, aiming to avoid sectarian violence.

Sources close to the development indicated that the provincial government decided to go beyond the routine measures of internet suspension and mobile jamming during Ashura after reports suggested that ‘external forces,’ including elements from across the border, were involved in sharing hate content and memes.

The Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO) and the Punjab Home Department recognized that shutting down the internet caused problems for the general public, while most misinformation and hate material spread through social media apps, which can still be used even when internet services are suspended.

Following a meeting of the SCCLO on Thursday, the Home Department wrote a letter to the interior ministry’s secretary requesting that “social media platforms — Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, etc. — be suspended across the province from Muharram 6 to 11 to control hate material, misinformation and to avoid sectarian violence.”

With this out-of-the-box decision to curb activities aimed at disrupting peace, the home department expects a prompt response from the interior ministry to ensure peace during Muharram.

Initially, the Punjab government deliberated shutting down social media apps only on Muharram 9 and 10. However, information suggested that there were more factors at play, with reports of hate material and memes being shared from cross-border sources, allegedly to create law and order issues. “Simple suspension of internet and mobile jamming may not work in the current circumstances,” a source close to the development told Dawn.

Cabinet Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani acknowledged that the cabinet committee had suggested closing social media apps to prevent the dissemination of hate content. Kirmani, also a member of the SCCLO, stated that hate content increases manifold on social media apps, particularly Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), during Muharram, becoming a bone of contention between sects instead of individuals.

“Dissemination of hate content creates bad blood and spoils the overall environment, particularly during Muharram,” Kirmani said, adding that shutting down social media apps was recommended before, during, and a day after Muharram.

The SCCLO, led by Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, agreed to shut down social media apps from Muharram 6 to 11. Additionally, cases of the desecration of the Holy Quran have been reported almost daily in the province. In another unprecedented move, the Punjab government decided that speeches by Zaakirs be digitally recorded and provided to the government.

The meeting, attended by four provincial ministers, the home secretary, commissioners, and RPOs, agreed that all Zaakirs’ speeches would be recorded and submitted to relevant police stations. The home department also asked the IG Police to suggest areas where internet suspension and mobile jamming are required.

Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal briefed the standing committee on the measures and SOPs finalized to ensure peace during Muharram. The standing committee also instructed all deputy commissioners to provide a list of persons within 24 hours who need to be banned from inter-district movement and gagged to prevent them from disrupting peace during Muharram. Orders will also be issued to ban speakers who incite sectarianism.

The home department has issued detailed SOPs for Muharram processions, ensuring they follow approved routes under three-layer security cover. Surveillance cameras will be installed for live coverage, and participants must join through designated routes after thorough checking. Processions are required to start on time and conclude before sunset, with security cover remaining in place until the safe return of Zuljinahs and Tazias. Strict monitoring of sensitive places has already begun across the province.