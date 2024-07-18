On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar instructed Pakistan High Commissioner in Dhaka, Syed Maroof, to ensure the safety of Pakistani students amid ongoing protests in Bangladesh and to work closely with local authorities for their protection.

The directive came following Bangladesh’s order to close schools indefinitely after six students were killed in clashes. The protests, which escalated over quotas for government jobs, marked the first significant challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government since her fourth consecutive term began in January, following an election boycotted by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Experts point to stagnant job growth in the private sector as a key factor driving the unrest. Government jobs, offering regular wage hikes and various privileges, have become increasingly desirable. Currently, 56 percent of government jobs in Bangladesh are reserved under various quotas, including 10 percent for women, 10 percent for people from underdeveloped districts, 5 percent for indigenous communities, and 1 percent for people with disabilities.

In the wake of ongoing protests, Pakistani students in Bangladesh are advised to stay away from the protests and take all possible precautions for their safety. In case of emergency, please contact Mr. Muhammad Haris, First Secretary: phone/whatsapp number +880 14 0849 0601 🧵 — Pakistan High Commission Bangladesh (@PakinBangladesh) July 16, 2024

Deputy Premier Dar contacted High Commissioner Maroof in the morning to check on the well-being of Pakistani students residing in Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka. He advised Maroof to stay in close touch with local authorities to ensure their safety.

Maroof briefed the deputy premier on the security situation and the measures taken by the High Commission to ensure the welfare of Pakistanis in Bangladesh. He also mentioned that a helpline had been activated to aid individuals in distress.

In the wake of the protests, the Pakistan High Commission has advised students in Dhaka to prioritize their safety, avoid participating in the protests, and remain within their campus hostels due to the ongoing unrest.

As the situation in Bangladesh remains tense, the efforts by the Pakistani authorities aim to provide reassurance and support to their citizens abroad, emphasizing the importance of safety and well-being during these turbulent times.