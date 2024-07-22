Pakistan has witnessed a historic increase in the basic electricity tariff over the past two years, amounting to Rs25.76 per unit, according to official sources. This surge includes a fixed surcharge of Rs3.23 per unit imposed on consumers, contributing to the significant rise in costs.

From July to October 2022, the basic tariff per unit of electricity increased by Rs7.91. This was followed by an additional hike of Rs7.50 in July 2023. Alongside this increase, a fixed surcharge of Rs3.23 per unit was also implemented in July 2023. The most recent increase came in July 2024, with the basic tariff rising by another Rs7.12. As a result, the basic tariff for domestic consumers has now reached Rs48.84 per unit.

These cumulative increases and additional surcharges have significantly raised the billing costs for every consumer category, placing a heavier financial burden on households across the country.

201 to 300 units: Increased by Rs7.12 to Rs34.26

301 to 400 units: Increased by Rs7.02 to Rs39.15

401 to 500 units: Increased by Rs6.12 to Rs41.36

501 to 600 units: Increased by Rs6.12 to Rs42.78

601 to 700 units: Increased by Rs6.12 to Rs 43.92

Over 700 units: Increased by Rs6.12 to Rs 48.84

Lifeline customers, who consume up to 50 units per month, will pay Rs3.95 per unit, while those using 51 to 100 units per month will pay Rs7.74 per unit.

The Power Division detailed the new tariffs for non-protected domestic consumers, including taxes and duties:

1 to 100 units: Rs37.38 per month

101 to 200 units: Rs45.15 per month

201 to 300 units: Rs50.17 per month

301 to 400 units: Rs56.73 per month

401 to 500 units: Rs59.76 per month

501 to 600 units: Rs61.71 per month

601 to 700 units: Rs63.24 per month

Over 700 units: Rs69.27 per month

For protected customers, the tariffs including taxes and duties are:

1 to 100 units: Rs19.75 per month

101 to 200 units: Rs22.71 per month

Since April 2022, the overall increase in the basic electricity tariff has been Rs18.39 per unit. For domestic consumers, the increase varies depending on consumption:

Up to 100 units: Rs7.06

101 to 200 units: Rs11.21

201 to 300 units: Rs13.31

301 to 400 units: Rs10.80

401 to 500 units: Rs14.01

501 to 600 units: Rs15.43

601 to 700 units: Rs16.57

Over 700 units: Rs18.39 per unit

This significant rise in electricity tariffs has led to consumers paying over Rs2 trillion extra within two years.