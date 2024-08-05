The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially denied recent reports suggesting the creation of a disciplinary committee to impose bans or fines on players. In a statement released by the PCB, the board clarified, “No disciplinary committee has been established, nor is there any decision to take action against any players.”

The statement further described the reports about forming a committee and imposing disciplinary actions as “unfounded and false.”

Speculation had arisen that Pakistan’s foreign head coaches, Gary Kirsten for white-ball cricket and Jason Gillespie for Tests, advised the PCB to avoid disciplinary actions to maintain focus on the upcoming international season. Additionally, it was rumored that the formation of a disciplinary committee was intended to address player misconduct during tours of Ireland, England, and the World T20 Cup.

The PCB’s statement has put an end to these rumors, emphasizing that there are no plans for such measures. The board’s focus remains on preparing for the international season without the distraction of disciplinary controversies.

The clarification aims to ensure that players and fans alike can concentrate on the team’s performance and upcoming matches without concern over potential disciplinary actions. The PCB’s swift response highlights its commitment to transparency and maintaining a positive environment for the team as they gear up for their international commitments.