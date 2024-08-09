Pakistani athlete’s stunning 92.97 metres earns him gold and an Olympic Record, making him a national hero

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem has delivered a historic performance by winning the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

India’s Neeraj Chopra took silver and Grenada’s Anderson Peters got bronze.

With a stunning throw of 92.97 metres, Nadeem not only secured first place but also set a new Olympic Record (OR), marking Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medal in over three decades.

Pakistan’s last medal came at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, through its field hockey team. The last time Pakistan won an Olympic gold medal was in 1984 in the field hockey tournament. Pakistan won the gold medal for the third time by defeating West Germany 2–1 in the final.

Nadeem’s triumph is a monumental achievement for Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s sporting history.

Arshad Nadeem along with India’s Neeraj Chopra, Cezch Jakub Vadlejch, Grenad’s Anderson Peters, Kenyan Julius Yogo, Germany’s Julian Weber, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott and Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo qualified as the final eight in the final round of the Men’s Javelin Throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Final Standings:

Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) – 92.97 metres (OR)

Neeraj Chopra (India) – 89.45 metres (SB)

Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 88.54 metres

Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia) – 88.50 metres

Julius Yego (Kenya) – 87.72 metres (SB)

Julian Weber (Germany) – 87.40 metres

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – 86.16 metres (SB)

Lassi Etelatalo (Finland) – 84.58 metres

Oliver Helander (Finland) – 82.68 metres

Toni Keranen (Finland) – 80.92 metres

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil) – 80.67 metres

Andrian Mardare (Republic of Moldova) – 80.10 metres

Attempts:

Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan): X, 92.97, 88.72, 79.40, 84.87, 91.79

Neeraj Chopra (India): X, 89.45, X, X, X, X

Anderson Peters (Grenada): 84.70, 87.87, X, 88.54, 87.38, 81.83

Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia): 80.15, 84.52, 88.50, X, 84.98, 83.27

Julius Yego (Kenya): 80.29, 87.72, X, 84.90, 83.20, 81.58

Julian Weber (Germany): X, 87.33, X, 86.85, 87.40, 84.09

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago): 86.16, X, 82.89, 78.96, 76.86

Lassi Etelatalo (Finland): 78.81, 77.60, 84.58, 82.02, X

Oliver Helander (Finland): 81.24, 82.68, X

Toni Keranen (Finland): 80.92, 75.33, 78.90

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil): 80.67, 78.67

Andrian Mardare (Republic of Moldova): 79.14, 80.10, 77.77

Nadeem’s first throw was termed a “No throw” as he fumbled the load-up and returned to the start mark.

Arshad’s third throw, though well short of his second attempt, was an respectable 88.72.

Arshad’s sixth and final throw of the night was an impressive 91.79.

The event, which began at 11:25 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), was closely followed by fans across Pakistan, with Nadeem carrying the hopes of a nation longing for an Olympic medal.

Nadeem secured his place in the final after an impressive first throw of 86.59 metres during the qualifying round at Stade de France earlier this week. His performance ensured automatic qualification, joining India’s Neeraj Chopra and Grenada’s Peter Anderson, who also qualified with outstanding throws.

The excitement around Nadeem’s participation has been palpable, with Pakistan’s white-ball cricket captain, Babar Azam, among those publicly supporting him. In a heartfelt video message, Babar wished Nadeem the best of luck and urged the nation to rally behind him as he strives to end Pakistan’s 32-year Olympic medal drought.

Nadeem, who has overcome significant challenges this season, including a recent injury, has expressed his determination to deliver a strong performance in the final. “I am very hopeful that I will perform well in the final, Inshallah,” Nadeem said.

Final Order Table:

Order Bib NOC Name Personal Best Season Best World Ranking

1 552 Czechia Jakub Vadlech 90.88 88.65 1

2 793 Grenada Anderson Peters 93.07 88.63 6

3 1258 Trinidad and Tobago Keshorn Walcott 90.16 85.22 9

4 1113 Pakistan Arshad Nadeem 90.18 86.59

5 774 Germany Julian Weber 89.54 88.37 3

6 988 Kenya Julius Yego 92.72 85.97 15

7 626 Finland Lassi Etelatalo 86.44 84.67 16

8 809 India Neeraj Chopra 89.94 89.34 2

9 1028 Republic of Moldova Andrian Mardare 86.66 84.13 8

10 627 Finland Oliver Helander 89.83 85.75 4

11 422 Brazil Luiz Mauricio da Silva 85.91 85.91 21

12 628 Finland Toni Keranen 85.27 85.27 14