Former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody, with the process of a Field General Court Martial initiated against him. This development follows findings from a court of inquiry conducted by the Pakistan Army, as ordered by the Supreme Court, to investigate complaints related to a housing society.

The inquiry was part of the Pakistan Army’s compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive to verify the complaints against Hameed in the Top City case. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the inquiry led to appropriate disciplinary action under the Pakistan Army Act. Additionally, the military’s media wing disclosed that multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement had been established, prompting the initiation of the Field General Court Martial.

The allegations against Hameed stem from a petition filed on November 8, 2023, by Moeez Ahmed Khan, the owner of Top City, who accused Hameed of misusing his authority. Khan claimed that ISI officials, acting on Hameed’s orders, raided his office and home, stealing valuables, including gold ornaments. He also alleged that Hameed later contacted him to resolve the issue.

Given the serious nature of these allegations, a three-judge Supreme Court bench, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the case. The Court emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the “serious nature of allegations may damage the image of the entire institution.” The Court directed the Attorney General to investigate further and recommended that Khan approach the appropriate forum for action against the retired general.

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, who took early retirement in November 2022, was previously among the senior military officials considered for the top military offices. Before his retirement, he served as Peshawar and Bahawalpur corps commander.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other political figures have expressed their views on the action against Hameed, with some seeing it as an internal military matter, while others highlighted the importance of justice and accountability. Senator Faisal Vawda noted that Hameed’s arrest is just the beginning, suggesting that further actions against the PTI leadership may follow.

The developments around Hameed’s case mark a significant moment in Pakistan’s military and political landscape, signaling the potential for further investigations and accountability within the institution.