Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced on Monday that he plans to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the recount, arguing that the verdict to restore Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) MNAs is not correct. Speaking at a news conference alongside party leaders, Gohar asserted that the Supreme Court’s decision “is against the requirements of justice.”

Gohar expressed concern over what he perceives as conspiracies against his party, claiming that multiple plans have been orchestrated to undermine PTI. “The first plan was to take away our election symbol, but Alhamdulillah, on February 8, the people failed this plan,” he remarked.

He went on to explain that the second attempt, which he referred to as “Plan B,” was an effort to deny PTI the reserved seats. However, according to Gohar, this plan also failed. He now alleges that their seats are being unfairly taken from them under the guise of a recount. “It’s as if our won seats should be converted into lost ones,” he alleged.

Gohar criticized the Supreme Court for not considering the larger context of the Election Commission’s role, which he believes is to conduct fair and transparent elections. He argued that if the Election Commission fails in its duty to protect ballots, it becomes the responsibility of the high court to intervene. “We regret that the Supreme Court should have looked at this in a larger context,” he contended.

The PTI chairman also addressed the issue of the incoming Chief Justice, stating, “There is no scope for extension now, and we demand the government issue notification of the incoming Chief Justice immediately.” He warned those who, in his view, are attempting to strengthen their hold on power, suggesting they should learn from the experiences of Bangladesh. Gohar emphasized that all those plotting against PTI will ultimately fail.

Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, added that the Supreme Court’s decision is a continuation of the events from February 8. He noted that PTI has submitted around 60 petitions for recount, but no decisions have been made on them.

PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan also criticized the judiciary, claiming that the Chief Justice of Pakistan repeatedly refused to hear their cases, while showing more willingness to consider cases related to their rivals.