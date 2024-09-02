Pakistan has strongly rejected India’s recent assertions on Jammu and Kashmir, labeling them as “misleading” and “dangerously delusional.” In a pointed response to remarks made by India’s Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson in Islamabad emphasized that the Kashmir dispute remains an “internationally recognised” issue, one that must be resolved in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The FO spokesperson underscored Pakistan’s commitment to pursuing diplomacy and dialogue to address the long-standing conflict but issued a stern warning that any hostile actions from India would be met with “unyielding resolve.”

Pakistan’s statement called on India to abandon its “provocative rhetoric” concerning the region and to engage in a meaningful dialogue aimed at reaching a just and lasting resolution of the dispute. The spokesperson made it clear that India’s “unilateral actions” in the region, particularly regarding the revocation of Article 370, cannot and will not alter the fundamental realities of the Kashmir issue.

“True peace and stability in South Asia,” the statement added, “can only be achieved by settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions.” This stance reflects Pakistan’s long-held position that the future of Kashmir should be determined by the will of its people, as per international agreements.

The statement was a direct response to comments made by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who recently declared that the “era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over.” Addressing the status of Jammu and Kashmir, Jaishankar asserted that “Article 370 is done,” referring to India’s controversial move in 2019 to revoke the special status of the region.

Pakistan’s rebuttal highlights the deep-seated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with Kashmir remaining a flashpoint in their relations. As both nations continue to assert their positions, the international community watches closely, aware that the path to peace in South Asia hinges on the resolution of this decades-old conflict.