Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to steering Pakistan towards economic recovery and resilience, vowing that no internal or external forces would derail the country’s path to development. His remarks came during a dinner hosted by High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal in London, where Dar engaged with British Parliamentarians of Pakistani origin.

Dar criticized the previous government’s policies, particularly their approach to extremist groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban. He pointed out that the release of over 100 hardened terrorists had contributed to the resurgence of terrorism. Reflecting on the country’s current security landscape, he said, “There could be no question of engaging with those who had attacked state institutions and used international forums to undermine the national interest.” He further emphasized that the government would not yield to any pressure when it came to protecting Pakistan’s stability.

Looking beyond security concerns, Dar focused on the government’s economic vision. He stressed that the current administration is determined to restore Pakistan to the economic trajectory it was following in 2017. “The government is committed to putting Pakistan back on the road to economic growth and development,” he stated, adding that the difficult and often unpopular decisions made recently are starting to pay off. According to Dar, inflation has been reduced to single digits, the current account deficit is under control, and the currency has stabilized.

Dar also highlighted the broad institutional support for economic reforms, pointing to initiatives like the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), established by the government last year. The SIFC has successfully attracted foreign investors, particularly in Pakistan’s energy, mining, IT, and agriculture sectors, offering a promising outlook for the country’s future.

As Pakistan works through its economic and security challenges, Dar’s message was clear: the country will not be deterred. With international cooperation and a focus on reform, the government remains committed to charting a course toward sustained development and prosperity.