In a dramatic turn of events following a late-night raid at Parliament House, conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the incident. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed no lawmakers were arrested from Parliament’s premises during the raid earlier this week. However, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq responded by suspending several security officials, sparking further controversy.

On Wednesday, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspended the security chief and four low-ranking staff members for “failing to resist” the entry of unauthorized individuals. The security personnel were suspended for four months, while five Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials on deputation were transferred after they allegedly cut power to the building during the raid.

Despite these actions, the government’s chief spokesperson reiterated that CCTV footage from the speaker’s office showed no arrests were made within Parliament. Tarar encouraged lawmakers to review the footage themselves during a session of the National Assembly. “The CCTV footage is there in the speaker’s office and can be examined,” he asserted.

However, video evidence contradicted this claim, showing PTI leaders Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqqas Akram being forcibly removed from the Services Branch of Parliament House during the raid. This inconsistency prompted Ali Muhammad Khan of the PTI to call for the immediate implementation of production orders for his arrested colleagues, accusing masked men of violating the privilege of the house.

Speaker Sadiq’s actions seemed to be aimed at addressing the situation from the top down, with the suspension of sergeant-at-arms Ishaq Ashraf, a grade-20 employee, who was supposed to lead the committee investigating the raid. A four-member committee, now headed by Additional Secretary Iftikhar Ahmad, has been formed to probe the security lapses and unauthorized movements within Parliament.

In a bid to ease tensions, the speaker also issued production orders for 10 PTI MNAs currently in police custody, but PTI leadership remained defiant. PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan announced a boycott of the National Assembly and its committee proceedings, with only minimal participation, until the investigation is completed to their satisfaction.

“Until an inquiry is conducted into the events of September 10 and we are satisfied, the PTI MNAs, except for nine to 10, will not participate in this parliament’s proceedings,” the PTI leader declared. He also criticized the suspension of “innocent ordinary people” and called for a thorough investigation into the matter, emphasizing the need to strengthen political forces and avoid giving space to non-state actors.

Amid the heated exchanges, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari appealed for an end to the “politics of revenge” and urged lawmakers to maintain a working relationship. “If the government is constantly engaged in firefighting, and the opposition continues to curse, make hue and cry, and act below the belt, they cannot fulfil their duty of holding the government accountable,” he warned.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif echoed Bhutto-Zardari’s sentiments, reminding the assembly that political differences are essential to democracy but should not become personal enmities.

Speaker Sadiq also proposed a “charter of parliament” to ensure better cooperation. “Whether our leadership sits together or not, can we parliamentarians not sign a charter of parliament for the sake of parliament’s betterment?” he asked, urging lawmakers to focus on the issues affecting the people.

In a move toward restoring order, the house adopted a motion to form an 18-member special committee tasked with ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament. The committee, which includes representatives from all political parties, including the PTI, was officially notified later in the session.