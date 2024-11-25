Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived in Islamabad on Monday for an official three-day state visit, Radio Pakistan reported. The visit, which aims to strengthen ties between Belarus and Pakistan, includes high-level meetings, the signing of agreements, and a focus on areas of mutual cooperation.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, President Lukashenko will engage in extensive discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the visit. “The talks will cover areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement,” the statement added. Several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are also expected to be signed, underscoring the importance of the visit for both nations.

Ahead of Lukashenko’s arrival, a 68-member Belarusian delegation arrived in Islamabad on Sunday. The group includes prominent officials such as the foreign minister, ministers for energy, justice, transport, and natural resources, as well as the chairman of the Military Industry Committee. The delegation also features 43 prominent business figures, emphasizing the visit’s economic and strategic focus.

The Belarusian president’s visit coincides with heightened tensions in Islamabad as PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) has issued its final protest call. In response, authorities have tightened security across the capital, particularly in the Red Zone, which houses key government buildings and the Diplomatic Enclave.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who welcomed an advance delegation from Belarus on Sunday, addressed the security concerns in a press conference. “All protesters attempting to enter the federal capital will be detained,” Naqvi stated, emphasizing that the measures are in place to protect Islamabad’s residents and infrastructure. He blamed PTI for creating disruptions that have inconvenienced thousands of people.

While Islamabad remains on high alert, the visit reflects a diplomatic milestone for both countries. The inclusion of Belarusian business leaders in the delegation signals potential trade and investment opportunities. The talks are expected to pave the way for stronger economic ties, with agreements anticipated to address sectors ranging from energy to defense.

This marks another step in Pakistan’s efforts to foster stronger relationships with countries beyond its immediate region. For Belarus, the visit highlights its aim to expand its global partnerships, particularly in South Asia.