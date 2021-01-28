Saudi Prince in Balochistan to Hunt Houbara Bustards

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahd bin Sultan has arrived in Balochistan to hunt houbara bustards in Dalbandin.

Prince Fahd, who is also the governor of Tabuk province, reached Dalbandin in his special jet. He was welcomed by Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.

A camp city has been set up for the visiting prince in Dalbandin, where he will hunt the endangered birds, according to authorities.

The two governors discussed bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in a meeting on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki was also present at the meeting.