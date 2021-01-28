-
Ministry opposes Plea seeking Removal of ex-ISI chief’s Name from ECL - 9 hours ago
-
Single National Curriculum to begin from August - 9 hours ago
-
Saudi Prince in Balochistan to Hunt Houbara Bustards - 9 hours ago
-
Covid-19 Vaccination drive to Kick off from Next Week: Asad - 9 hours ago
-
HEC allows Universities to Choose Between on-campus and Online Exams - 9 hours ago
-
Opposition withdraws NAB amendment bill in NA - 1 day ago
-
Indian Farm Protesters Battle Police to Plant Flags at Historic Red Fort - 1 day ago
-
WHO issues new clinical Advice on Treating COVID-19 patients - 1 day ago
-
Cabinet approves Inquiry Commission to Investigate Broadsheet Allegations - 1 day ago
-
Universities to Decide on Taking Online Exams: Shafqat Mahmood - January 26, 2021
Saudi Prince in Balochistan to Hunt Houbara Bustards
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahd bin Sultan has arrived in Balochistan to hunt houbara bustards in Dalbandin.
Prince Fahd, who is also the governor of Tabuk province, reached Dalbandin in his special jet. He was welcomed by Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.
A camp city has been set up for the visiting prince in Dalbandin, where he will hunt the endangered birds, according to authorities.
The two governors discussed bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in a meeting on Wednesday, according to an official statement.
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki was also present at the meeting.