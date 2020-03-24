Govt starts Cell Phone Tracking to Alert People at Virus Risk

Several residents across the country have reported receiving a ‘CoronaALERT’ text message advising them to take necessary precautionary measures as they may have come in contact with someone known to have coronavirus.

“It has been observed that you may have come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case in the last 14 days. You are, therefore, requested to take necessary precautionary measures by self-quarantine,” the alert reads.

It further advises the person to visit a nearby health facility in case of developing symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing or body aches.

Telecom authorities have confirmed that the message is authentic. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told Dawn that the message was being sent to selected people only. “Those identified were duly screened by relevant authorities,” it said.

In a press release issued after Dawn approached the PTA, the authority said that at the request of the Ministry of Health, it was sending out SMS alerts to people who might have come in contact with affected individuals during travel or at other places.