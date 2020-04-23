Coming 3-4 Weeks to be Critical, says Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has warned that the next three to four weeks can be critical for Pakistan in terms of coronavirus infections and deaths.

“We have recorded the highest number of deaths from the pandemic in the last 24 hours. The coming 3-4 weeks can be critical for the country,” Dr Mirza said on Wednesday as COVID-19 infections in the country surpassed 10,000. The PM’s special aide was briefing the media about the virus situation.

He said ignorance is a major cause of the spread of the contagion.

Dr Mirza lamented that Pakistanis generally do not observe precautionary measures and resultantly a disease spreads which could otherwise be prevented.

The aide claimed that after the contagion, the world would never be the same place and all countries including that of the developing world will focus on building their health infrastructure.

“I believe there has never been so much focus on public health and disease prevention in the world history earlier. COVID-19 will have implications for our coming generations,” he said.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Corona Hospital set up in Rawalpindi by Hilal-e-Ahmer Pakistan and saw the wards and facilities provided at the medical facility.

Hilal-e-Ahmer Pakistan chief Abrarul Haq briefed the premier about the steps taken by his organization to help the government initiative in fighting the contagious disease.

Sindh CM worries over surge in local transmission of Covid-19

He told the premier that the hospital has 100 beds and an intensive care unit (ICU) comprising 10 beds. He said the ICU has 8 ventilators for people critically infected by COVID-19 infection.