FIA Opposes Plea for Criminal Case Against US Blogger

The Federal Investi­ga­tion Agency (FIA) on Tuesday opposed a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie and requested the district and sessions court to dismiss it accordingly since the petitioner, a local leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was not an aggrieved person in the matter.

PPP’s Islamabad president Advocate Raja Shakeel Abbasi had filed the petition before Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, seeking registration of an FIR against Ms Ritchie for allegedly defaming the slain PPP chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on social media.

The court issued a notice to Ms Ritchie, asking her to appear before it on June 13.

Last week, the court had issued a notice to the FIA on the petition.