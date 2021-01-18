Pakistan felicitates Nepalese climbers on first Winter K2 Ascent

Pakistan felicitated on Sunday the team of Nepalese mountaineers for making history by reaching the summit of Pakistan’s K2, the world’s second highest mountain, in winter.

Calling the expedition as “one of the most coveted achievements in mountaineering,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri wished the climbers a safe return from the peak.

“Pakistan: The ultimate destination of mountaineering,” the spokesperson remarked on Twitter.

The history makers included Nirmal Purja, Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Geljen Sherpa, Pem Chiri Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Mingma G, Dawa Tenjin Sherpa, Kilu Pemba Sherpa and Sona Sherpa.

“The impossible is made possible! K2winter – history made for mankind, history made for Nepal,” Nirmal Purja revealed on Twitter on Saturday.

Located on Pakistan’s side of Karakoram range, K2 is one of the world’s 14 tallest mountains – all higher than 8,000 meters – and is known as the world’s most dangerous and challenging peak.

Until today, the 8,611m peak was the only 8,000m peak that has never been climbed in winter.

The news of the team successfully ascending the peak was reported a day ago by a trekking company leading one of the expeditions.

Since the maiden attempt in 1987-1988, just a handful of winter expeditions have been attempted on the storied 8,611-metre (28,250-feet) mountain in the Karakoram range along the Chinese border.