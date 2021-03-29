-
Naya Pakistan scheme Provides People Opportunity to own House: PM
Banks told to ease loan procedure to facilitate masses
Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday that the government’s Naya Pakistan housing scheme is aimed at providing people a chance to own their own houses.
“People who don’t have money or cash to buy their house are being given an opportunity to own their own home,” said PM Khan while speaking at a Telethon.
The premier said the money people pay as their house rent could be used to make a house their own.
PM Khan told the presidents of the State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan that he heard people were facing difficulties in securing housing loans.
“Make it easy for them and facilitate them,” he said.
Announced in October 2020, the SBP’s markup subsidy scheme is part of the government’s signature project, the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, that offers subsidised house loans.
The premier said that the housing scheme won’t only provide houses to the people but also create employment opportunities for young people and help grow the country’s economy.
“It is the most important project for the country’s future,” PM Khan added.