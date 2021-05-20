FM Qureshi calls for collective efforts to end human tragedy in Palestine

Highlights atrocities by Israeli forces, the miseries of Palestinian people and threats to regional peace

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday called for collective efforts to end the human tragedy in Palestine and avert threats to regional peace.

The foreign minister’s remarks came during a dinner hosted by him at Pakistan’s Embassy in New York in honour of the foreign ministers who arrived there to participate in the United Nations General Assembly’s emergency session on the situation in Palestine.

FM Qureshi left for New York from Ankara on May 19, continuing his diplomatic peace mission against the ongoing Israeli atrocities targeting the people of Gaza.

The minister is accompanied by his counterparts from Palestine, Sudan and Turkey during the visit.

During the dinner, Qureshi highlighted atrocities being committed by Israeli forces, the miseries of Palestinian people and threats to regional peace, and diplomatic efforts made by Pakistan in this regard.

The diplomat also held detailed consultation with the participating foreign ministers on adopting a joint strategy to draw the world community’s attention towards grave human rights violations.

Foreign Minister of Tunis and the President UN General Assembly and Permanent Representatives of OIC member countries also attended the reception.

Prior to his departure to US, Qureshi held a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki during which he exchanged views over the evolving situation in the besieged Gaza.

During the meeting, he conveyed the resolve of the Pakistani leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, to continue supporting the Palestinian struggle for their right to self-determination.

The minister strongly denounced Israeli aggression against the people of the occupied territory.