PM Imran Khan Inspects handcart Market in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inspected handcart (vendors) market recently set up in G-10.

Driving the vehicle, the prime minister arrived at the market without any protocol and was warmly welcomed by the bystanders, handcart owners, residents and shopkeepers.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا اسلام آباد ریڑھی بان مارکیٹ کا دورہ۔



وزیر اعظم نے خود گاڑی چلاتے ہوئے جائزہ لیا pic.twitter.com/HcIFZDWz8z — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 21, 2021

The prime minister has been frequently visiting different sectors of the capital to interact with the common people and inquire about their issues.

In the past, the prime minister also paid surprise visits to the main hospitals of the capital.