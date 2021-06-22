-
PM Imran Khan Inspects handcart Market in Islamabad
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inspected handcart (vendors) market recently set up in G-10.
Driving the vehicle, the prime minister arrived at the market without any protocol and was warmly welcomed by the bystanders, handcart owners, residents and shopkeepers.
The prime minister has been frequently visiting different sectors of the capital to interact with the common people and inquire about their issues.
In the past, the prime minister also paid surprise visits to the main hospitals of the capital.