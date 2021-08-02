-
Coronavirus: Imran Khan urges People to wear masks, get Vaccinated - 1 day ago
-
FO Condemns former Canadian Minister’s remarks about Pakistan - 1 day ago
-
4 killed, more than 180 Injured as Forest Fires Rage near Turkish resorts - July 30, 2021
-
NCOC gives Aug 31 deadline to Service Sector for Vaccination - July 30, 2021
-
Sydney Police Call for Military to Enforce Lockdown - July 30, 2021
-
Illegal Constructions Caused Nullahs to overflow in Islamabad’s E-11 - July 29, 2021
-
‘US really messed it up’: PM Imran on Afghanistan Situation - July 28, 2021
-
Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighborhood in torrents - July 28, 2021
-
Zahir Jaffer Confesses to Killing Noor, claim Police - July 27, 2021
-
Adnan Siddiqui Tests Positive for Coronavirus - July 27, 2021
FO Condemns former Canadian Minister’s remarks about Pakistan
The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday objected strongly to remarks made by a former Canadian minister, saying his comments betrayed a lack of understanding of the Afghan peace process as well as ignorance about facts on the ground.
In a tweet, the FO said: “We strongly condemn the unwarranted comments by former Canadian minister Chris Alexander, making unfounded & misleading assertions about…Pakistan’s role in #AfghanPeaceProcess. Such remarks betray a complete lack of understanding of the issue as well as ignorance of facts on the ground.”
In a message posted on Twitter, Mr Alexander had earlier said: “Taliban fighters waiting to cross the border from Pakistan to Afghanistan… anyone still denying that Pakistan is engaged in an ‘act of aggression’ against Afghanistan is complicit in proxy war & war crimes.”
In its statement, the FO said that Pakistan had taken up the matter with the government of Canada. “The matter has been taken up with the Canadian side. We have urged the Canadian authorities to take steps to address this motivated and malicious smear campaign.”
The FO also reiterated Pakistan’s policy on Afghanistan and said that international powers had begun to appreciate what Prime Minister Imran Khan had been saying since long. “Now when the world has acknowledged what…Pakistan & PM @ImranKhanPTI have consistently maintained abt there being no military solution to the conflict in #Afghanistan & the need for an inclusive, broad-based & comprehensive political settlement, such gratuitous commentary is deplorable,” it added.