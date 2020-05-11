-
Peshawar: Blast near Rampura Gate Leaves Five Injured - 26 mins ago
-
PM Imran Irked by Mistreatment of Covid-19 Patients in Hospitals - 22 hours ago
-
Sindh on Same Page as Centre on Lifting Lockdown - 2 days ago
-
Decision to Ease Lockdown Made after Collective Consultations: CM - May 8, 2020
-
Unregistered Citizens in Karachi Denied Relief Amid Coronavirus Crisis - May 8, 2020
-
Govt Issues Post-Lockdown Guidelines - May 8, 2020
-
450 Mosques Served Notices for Ignoring SOPs - May 6, 2020
-
Punjab Govt to Ease Lockdown before Eid - May 6, 2020
-
Pakistan Formally Applies for G-20 debt Relief - May 5, 2020
-
Karachi Toils with Water Crisis amid Lockdown - May 5, 2020
Peshawar: Blast near Rampura Gate Leaves Five Injured
Three people including two policemen were injured in a bomb blast on Peshawar’s Ashraf Road on Monday morning.
According to police, the five injured were not critically wounded. Explosive material was tied to a pole which caused the explosion.
Police officials confirmed that among the five injured were two traffic police officials as well.
The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment. Law enforcement agencies arrived at the blast site and cordoned off the area.