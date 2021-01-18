Security Forces gun down two active TTP terrorists: ISPR

The Security Forces on Monday killed two active terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Sajna Group amid intense exchange of fire in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two terrorists namely Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai were killed while one got injured and was consequently apprehended during intense fire, said a brief Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

It added that the killed terrorists were active members of TTP Sajna group and were Improvised Explosive Device (IED) experts, terrorist trainers and motivator and also involved in attacks on the Security Forces.

The ISPR statement had further elaborated that terrorist Usman was also involved in attack on security forces on October 14, 2020 in which Captain Umer Cheema, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and three Soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while four were injured.