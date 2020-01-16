The Pakistan Army on Thursday announced the posting of the service’s new spokesperson.

Major-General Babar Iftikhar has been posted as the new director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and replaces the incumbent Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

Maj Gen Iftikhar was commanding an armour division in Multan. Maj Gen Ghafoor has now been posted as general officer commanding (GOC) Okara.

In November 2019, two major generals — including Ali Amir Awan and Mohammad Saeed — were promoted to the three-star rank.

The newly-promoted Lt General, Ali Amir Awan, was posted as Inspector General Communication and Information Technology while Lt General Muhammad Saeed was appointed as National Defence University (NDU) president.

In other transfers, Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who was serving as Adjutant General at the GHQ, was appointed as CGS, which is considered the most powerful position within the army hierarchy after post of the army chief. The CGS heads both the army’s operational and intelligence directorates.

Similarly, Lt Gen Muhammad Amir will not replace Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Adjutant General.

Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, who was previously commanding Peshawar Corps, has been appointed as Commander Mangla Corps, which is one of the strike formations of Pakistan Army.

According to the military’s media wing, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood has been appointed as Commander Peshawar Corps. He was previously serving as Inspector General Communications & Information Technology (IG C&IT) at the GHQ.