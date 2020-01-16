-
India decides to invite PM Imran to regional SCO summit - 14 hours ago
-
Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor replaced, Babar Iftikhar takes over - 2 days ago
-
PCB Announced T20Is squad for Bangladesh 2020 - 2 days ago
-
Musharraf Challenges Special Court’s Decision in SC - 2 days ago
-
Summer Olympics: Tokyo 2020 Ticket Designs Unveiled - January 15, 2020
-
Pakistan to Meet FATF’s Working Group in Beijing on Jan 20 - January 15, 2020
-
Avalanche kill dozens in Azad Kashmir- Pakistan - January 14, 2020
-
Here are the Nominations for the 92nd Oscar Awards 2020 - January 14, 2020
-
Special Court Formed for Musharraf Treason Trial ‘Unconstitutional’, Rules LHC - January 13, 2020
-
Philippine Government warns of ‘explosive eruption’ after Taal Volcano spews ash near Manila - January 13, 2020
Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor replaced, Babar Iftikhar takes over
The Pakistan Army on Thursday announced the posting of the service’s new spokesperson.
Major-General Babar Iftikhar has been posted as the new director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and replaces the incumbent Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.
Maj Gen Iftikhar was commanding an armour division in Multan. Maj Gen Ghafoor has now been posted as general officer commanding (GOC) Okara.
In November 2019, two major generals — including Ali Amir Awan and Mohammad Saeed — were promoted to the three-star rank.
The newly-promoted Lt General, Ali Amir Awan, was posted as Inspector General Communication and Information Technology while Lt General Muhammad Saeed was appointed as National Defence University (NDU) president.
In other transfers, Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who was serving as Adjutant General at the GHQ, was appointed as CGS, which is considered the most powerful position within the army hierarchy after post of the army chief. The CGS heads both the army’s operational and intelligence directorates.
Similarly, Lt Gen Muhammad Amir will not replace Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Adjutant General.
Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, who was previously commanding Peshawar Corps, has been appointed as Commander Mangla Corps, which is one of the strike formations of Pakistan Army.
According to the military’s media wing, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood has been appointed as Commander Peshawar Corps. He was previously serving as Inspector General Communications & Information Technology (IG C&IT) at the GHQ.