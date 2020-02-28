Both Coronavirus Patients in Stable Condition: Dr Zafar Mirza

State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the two coronavirus patients in the country are stable and their condition is improving.

The minister added, in a tweet on Thursday night, that all contacts traced till now have been tested and the results were negative for the virus.

On Wednesday Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the deadly contagion – medically named COVID-19.

Soon after the first two cases of coronavirus reported in the country, Dr Mirza assured that the contagious disease would not take a form of an outbreak in Pakistan.

The health minister also reviewed the situation at the Taftan-Zahdan border and said Pakistani pilgrims returning from Iran will be gradually allowed entry – in batches – into the country and will be screened thoroughly by medical personnel deployed at the border.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Mirza said the health ministry will conduct a daily brief for media personnel.

On Thursday, a six-member team of the Sindh Health Department reached the same neighbourhood of the metropolis to carry out medical screening of residents for precautionary measures.

Amid fear of contracting the highly contagious disease, the team led by District Health Officer Dr Ashfaq Ahmed including Dr Khalilullah, Dr Adnan, Dr Faizan and others have been tasked with conducting the medical screening of all the people living in the area.

“The team will only deal with those patients who have similar symptoms of the virus,” said Atif Vighio, the spokesperson for Sindh Health Department.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, he said that the health department wanted to provide facilities at the doorstep of those who are worried due to the possible spread of the disease.