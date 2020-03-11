PAF F-16 Fighter Crashes Near Islamabad

PAF F-16 Fighter Crashes Near Islamabad

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 fighter aircraft crashed near the Shakarparian area of the federal capital on Wednesday, said a statement by the armed service.

The fighter aircraft was rehearsing the upcoming March 23 parade flypast at the time of the incident.

The PAF statement added that rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash and a board of inquiry has been established to determine the cause of the incident.