COVID-19 Tally Reaches 47 with Two More Deaths in KP

Number of coronavirus cases crosses 3,000 mark in Pakistan, 18 still fighting for their lives

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded two deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the national death toll up to 47.

Furthermore, the province also recorded 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking KP’s tally up to 405.

Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases jumped above 3,000, including 18 patients declared critical, after the confirmation of 179 new infections during the last 24 hours.

The country has witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases as the current number of infections reached 3,156 on Sunday evening.

Some 1,380 confirmed cases are from Punjab, 881 in Sindh out of the overall figure of COVID-19 patients across the country. As many as 405 patients are kept under isolation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 192 in Balochistan, 78 in federal capital Islamabad and 14 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to the national dashboard on coronavirus pandemic, 170 patients have recovered from the disease so far, whereas, 47 patients lost their lives and 18 remained in critical condition.

In Punjab, novel coronavirus appears to be rapidly spreading among inmates in Camp Jail as 26 more prisoners were diagnosed with the contagion on Sunday.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in the Camp Jail has reached 29.

Moreover, Sindh reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 pandemic in different parts of the province during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of such patients to 881.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed that as many as 51 more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Sindh, of them 37 from Karachi, four from Hyderabad, two from Naushahro Feroze and one each from Sukkur and Sajawal.

She maintained that at least 13 people were affected by the pandemic in Larkana thus far. The minister said that 58 people have recovered from coronavirus in the province.

A report from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Swat has confirmed 25 cases of coronavirus in the district.

According to the report, three people have died from Covid-19 so far.

Punjab reports 184 new cases in biggest 24-hour jump. Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has confirmed 184 new coronavirus cases in the province taking the provincial total to 1,380.

According to a statement from the department, the patients have been divided into four categories: 309 pilgrims, 443 people associated with Raiwind Ijtima, 29 prisoners and 600 citizens. Lahore has the highest number of cases at 260.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi said on Sunday he had recuperated from the novel coronavirus.

He said his latest test for COVID-19 was declared negative and thanked Allah Almighty over recovery from the illness. The lawmaker said he would soon be available to serve the people of his constituency.

He had contracted the disease during relief activities in Mardan’s Manga union council that was completely locked down due to coronavirus.

Abdul Salam Afridi had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 27.

He said he had been under self-isolation since his test and urged people to adopt precautionary measures to keep the disease at bay. Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus in the province, taking the tally to 192. Pakistan’s total number of cases stands at 3,156.