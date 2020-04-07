K-P Reports 85 new Cases as Nationwide Tally Crosses 3,800

The novel coronavirus emerged in the central China city of Wuhan towards the end of last year and proliferated to almost the whole world within a couple of months. It’s not the virulence or fatality, but the infectivity of the new virus – also known as SARS-CoV-2 – that has set off a global frenzy.

The COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by this mysterious contagion has so far infected more than a million people in 202 countries and territories of the world – more than 65,000 of them have died and counting.

Pakistan, despite its close proximity with China, remained coronavirus-free until February 26 when a young man from Karachi tested positive after returning from Iran – one of the worst-hit countries. After a brief hiatus following the first case, COVID-19 cases spiked as more pilgrims returning from Iran tested positive for the virus.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients soared past 3,800 with 1,918 cases in Punjab, 932 in Sindh, 500 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 202 in Balochistan, 210 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 82 in Islamabad, and 15 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The virus has claimed 51 lives while at least 259 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The number of cases has continued to soar despite the country being under lockdown for the third consecutive week.

The situation remains fluid and we’re updating stats as soon as new figures are officially released.