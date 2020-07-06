Dr Zafar Mirza Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Says he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home

On June 3, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi went into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Qureshi said that he felt slightly feverish on Friday afternoon and immediately quarantined himself, saying that he would continue to work from his residence.

He urged the masses to pray for his early recovery.

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients stands near 250,000 with 4,762 deaths and more than 131,000 recoveries

On June 8, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed were also diagnosed with the contagious disease.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon also tested positive for the contagion. Memon, who has served as provincial minister in the past, is the Sindh government’s focal person for coronavirus in Hyderabad.

MQM lawmaker Shahana Ashar and Faisal Sabzwari also fell prey to coronavirus.

In May, member of Punjab Assembly Shaukat Manzoor Cheema succumbed to the disease, after a month-long battle with the deadly virus.

MPA in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, and Sindh human settlement minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also lost their lives to the virus in the same week.

Four other members of the K-P Assembly, Faisal Zeb Khan, Salahuddin Khan, Zeenat Bibi, and Jamshed Khan, had also tested positive for the virus.