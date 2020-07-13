Four Soldiers Martyred in North Waziristan Operation

Four terrorists were also killed in Vezhda Sar operation, says ISPR

Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire during an Intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Sunday.

The military’s media wing said that all four terrorists were shot down by the security forces during the IBO which took place in Vezhda Sar, some eight kilometres south-west of Miranshah. Later the area was cleared by sanitisation force, it added.

“As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces,” read the statement.

Martyred soldiers included Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.

Last month, two soldiers embraced martyrdom when their patrolling vehicle was targeted through an improvised explosive device (IED) in North Waziristan district.

According to ISPR, Subedar Aziz and Lance Naik Mushtaq were martyred while two other soldiers sustained injuries during the attack in South East of Miranshah.

In May, seven paramilitary troops were martyred in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

In April, security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan.