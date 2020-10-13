PM for Unity against Anti-state Elements Spreading Religious Disharmony

Imran Khan says promotion of social, cultural, religious values essential to tackle challenges of current era

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed on the importance of national unity to defeat anti-state elements, who he said were striving to spread disarray in the society in the guise of religion.

Speaking to a delegation of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) led by its chairman Chela Ram Kewlani, the premier hoped that the NCM would play its effective role in this connection.

The delegation comprised Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi, Jiapal Chhabria, Vishnu Raja Qawi, Dr Sarah Safdar, Archbishop Sebastian Frances Shaw, Albert David, Dr Mampal Singh, Sarup Singh, Roshan Khurshid Bharucha, Dawood Shah, Islamic Ideology Council Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Parliamentary Secretary Shanila Rath and others.

During the meeting, matters relating to further strengthening the role of the NCM were discussed.

The prime minister said the government was committed to protect the constitutional and legal rights of citizens belonging to minority community and would take all measures in that respect.

In a separate meeting with the delegation of renowned religious personalities from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PM Imran said that since the promotion of society’s social, cultural and religious values was essential for tackling the challenges of current era, the religious scholars had a vital role to play in that respect.

He said religious scholar have always fulfilled the duty of guiding the government and people in difficult times, and hoped that they would continue to play their role in promoting Islamic values in the society, in order to tackle the challenges of present times and in checking sectarianism with the same spirit.

He hoped that Ulema and religious personalities would also continue to support the government’s efforts in the fight against coronavirus and guide the masses about protective measures against Covid-19.

The delegation comprised Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Pir Shams ul Ameen, Pir Habibullah Shah, Pir Anwar Junaid Shah and Pirzada Junaid Ameen.