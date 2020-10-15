Efforts Against Islamophobia to Continue: PM

Imran says country will use forum to UNHRC to expose human rights violations in IIOJK

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his pleasure over Pakistan’s re-election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and pledged that the country would “stand resolute against Islamophobia and in support of mutual respect”.

The premier also vowed that the country would continue exposing the human rights violations being perpetrated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritising advancement of tolerance and constructive engagement,” the premier tweeted a day after the country bagged a seat in the UN’s human rights body with an overwhelming majority.

He added that the country would continue its efforts towards consensus building and ensuring that the HRC’s work was guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation.

The prime minister further said Pakistan would continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

Among the five candidates from the Asia-Pacific region vying for four seats, Pakistan secured 169 votes in the 193-member UN General Assembly elections that were held in New York on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was supported by every region in its election to the UNHRC. “Influential and important countries also backed Pakistan,” he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote letters to heads of different countries to seek their support in these elections, whereas he [Qureshi], being the foreign minister, also contacted his counterparts from various countries.