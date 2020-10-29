-
We Gave India a Bloody Nose and its Still Hurting: DG ISPR
Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday held a ‘single-point agenda’ press conference and said Pakistan gave India “a bloody nose and it is still hurting”.
He said the presser was being conducted to “correct the record” and addressed the events of February 27, when Pakistan shot down two aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a day after the botched Balakot airstrikes.