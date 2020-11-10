Military to Brief Parliamentarians on National Security Situation

MNAs, senators and ministers have been invited to the high-level meeting on Wednesday

Military officials will brief lawmakers of both upper and lower houses of parliament on matters related to national security in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The official statement issued by the National Assembly on Monday said NA Speaker Asad Qaisar has convened a meeting of parliamentary leaders for a briefing on prevailing national security situation in Islamabad on Wednesday (November 11) at 2pm.

A formal invitation for the high-level moot has been extended to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The lawmakers belonging to both treasury and opposition benches including MNA Asad Mahmood, PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, BNP Chief Akhtar Mengal, MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid and many others will also attend the meeting.

اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی نے قومی اسمبلی اور سینٹ میں پارلیمانی رہنماؤں کا اجلاس طلب کر لیا۔



اجلاس اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی اسد قیصر کی زیر صدارت 11 نومبر دوپہر 2 بجے کمیٹی روم نمبر 2 میں منعقد ہو گا۔



اجلاس میں عسکری حکام کی جانب سے قومی سلامتی کے موجودہ امور پر بریفنگ دی جائے گی۔ — National Assembly of Pakistan (@NAofPakistan) November 9, 2020

The statement said members of federal cabinet – Pervaiz Khattak, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, Babar Awan and Moeed Yousaf – have been exclusively invited for the briefing.

Besides, senators Mushahidullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Saif, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haider, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Sirajul Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Dr Jehanzeb Khan Jamaldini, Anwaul Haq Kakar and Aurganzeb Khan have also been invited to attend the session.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Attorney General Khalid Mahmood Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, and interim Chief Minister Mir Afzal are also among those who have received invitation.

The development comes a week after army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan held meeting in Islamabad to discuss the “internal and external security situation” in the wake of a new string of terrorist attacks in the country, particularly a bomb blast at a madrassa in Peshawar.