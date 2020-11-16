G-B Polls: PTI Leads with 7 Seats

MWM emerges victorious in one out of 23 constituencies as unconfirmed results trickle in

With political rallies and events of the last few weeks fresh in their minds, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan headed to the polls to elect their third legislative assembly. The voting began at 8:00am and ended at 5:00pm sharp.

So far, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading with 7 seats, independent candidates have won five and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has managed to clinch four seats. Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), an ally of PTI, has emerged victorious in one out total 23 constituencies up for grabs in Sunday’s polls, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

GBA-24

According to first unofficial result, PPP’s Muhammad Ismail won the election in GBA-24 constituency by securing 6,206 votes. PTI candidate Syed Shamsuddin came second with 5,361 votes.

GBA-8

Muhammad Kazim of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) – an ally of PTI – won the election in GBA-8 constituency by bagging 7,534 votes. PPP’s Syed M Ali Shah came second with 7,146 votes.

GBA-12

In GBA-12, PTI candidate Raja Azam Khan beat PPP’s Imran Nadeem , bagging 7,534 votes. Nadeem managed to secure 7,146 votes.

GBA-5

Independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa emerged victorious after bagging 2,570 votes in GBA-5 election. Rizwan Ali of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen secured the second position with 1,850 votes.

GBA-22

In GBA-22, independent candidate Mustaq Hussain with 6,051 votes managed to beat his rival from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Ibrahim Sanai, who could only get 4,945 votes.

GBA-7

Raja Zakaria Khan Maqpoon of PTI defeated his PPP opponent Syed Mehdi Shah, former G-B chief minister, in GBA-7 election. Maqpoon secured 5,290 votes while Shah managed to bag 4,114 votes.

GBA-4

PPP candidate Amjad Hussain clinched victory in GBA-4 election by securing 4,716 votes. Muhammad Ayub of Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) came second with 4,291 while Zulfiqar Ali of PTI bagged 2,200 votes.

GBA-23

Independent candidate Abdul Hameed emerged victorious in GBA-23 election with 3,666 votes. His oponent PTI’s Amina Bibi bagged 3,296 votes, securing the second position.

GBA-10

In GBA-10, independent candidate Raja Nasir Ali Khan by securing 4,667 beat Wazir Hassan of PTI, who managed to bag 3,344 votes.

GBA-13

PTI candidate Khalid Khurshid Khan emerged victorious against his rival PPP’s Abdul Hameed Khan in GBA-13 election. Khalid was voted by 4,836 people while Hameed could only get 3,117 votes. PML-N candidate Rana Muhammad Farooq secured third position with 2,192 votes.

GBA-14

PTI candidate Shamsul Haq Lone won GBA-14 seat against his rival PPP’s Muzaffar Ali. Shams bagged 5,354 votes while Muzaffar could only manage 3,473. PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Farooq came third with 3,009 votes.

GBA-2

PPP candidate Jamil Ahmed secured victory against PTI rival Fateh ullah Khan for GBA-2 seat. Jamil got 6,848 votes as compared to Fateh who could only manage 6,229. PML-N’s Hafeez ur Rehman came third who could only grab 2,100 votes.

GBA-1

In GBA-1, Amjad Hussain of PPP emerged victorious with 11,178 votes, beating independent rival Sultan Rais who secured 8,356. PTI candidate Johar Ali managed third position with 403 votes.

GBA-11

In GBA-11, Syed Amjad Ali of PTI with 5,733 votes defeated independent candidate Syed Musin Rizvi, who managed to bag 2,016.

GBA-17

PTI candidate Haider Khan, with 5,389 votes, secured GBA-17 seat against his JUI-F rival Rehman Khaliq who managed 5,162. PPP candidate Ghafar Khan came third with 423 votes.

GBA-18

Wazir Muhammad Saleem, an independent candidate, bagged 6,286 votes to Fida Muhammad Nashad of PTI in GBA-9 election. Nashad secured 5,187 votes.

GBA-9

Gul Bar Khan — PTI candidate for GBA-18 — secures victory against independent candidate Malik Kifayar ur Rehman. Gul Bar was voted by 6,793 people while Kifayat ur Rehman managed only 5,986 votes.

According to data obtained from the G-B Election Commission, a total of 745,361 people registered to vote today, 339,992 of whom are women. Nearly 1,234 polling stations were set up in the 24 constituencies, of which 415 declared extremely sensitive.

G-B Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan expressed satisfaction over the election arrangements, process and security related matters during his visit to the different polling stations of GBA-1 and GBA-2 constituencies.

Speaking to the media, he said the process of polling continued smoothly throughout the day and no complains or reservations were received from any candidate or voters across the region.