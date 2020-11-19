Pakistan Registers over 2,500 Cases First Time Since July 13

Pakistan recorded 2,547 cases on Wednesday and 18 deaths. This is the first time the country recorded a tally of over 2,500 cases in a day since July.

The new cases were recorded against a total of 36,899 tests conducted in a day. They have taken the tally for confirmed cases to 365,927, whereas the death toll has gone up to 7,248.

As many as 886 people also recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the tally for recovered patients to 326,674.

According to the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s active cases stand at 32,005, of which 1,535 are in a critical condition