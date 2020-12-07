National Covid-19 Positivity Ratio Climbs to 9.71pc

The country’s positivity ratio was recorded at 9.71pc – highest in months – on Monday as Covid-19 cases continue to soar amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) – the nerve centre of the government’s unified efforts to stem Covid-19 spread – was informed that around 81pc of the cases are from urban centres and at least 4,503 smart lockdowns (SLDs) were in place across Pakistan.

As a result of the SLD strategy, more than 1.5 million people are currently under lockdown.

The forum was further informed that the number of tests over the past two weeks hovered above the 40,000 mark. The highest positivity ratio was recorded in Karachi with 21.31pc. followed by Abbottabad at 17.86pc and Peshwar at 16.66pc.

The positivity ratio in various federating units of the country was recorded as follows: AJK at 11.93pc, Balochistan at 11.61pc, Islamabad at 8.2pc, K-P at 8.22pc, Punjab at 5.54pc, Sindh at 15.83pc and G-B at 2.89pc.

The NCOC was further informed that the current positivity ratio of Lahore is 9.74pc, Rawalpindi 12.09pc, Faisalabad 5.28pc, Hyderabad 14pc and Quetta is 7.05pc.

At least 2,539 patients are in critical condition and the number is “rising fast”.

The NCOC was briefed by provincial chief secretaries, via video link, regarding SOP compliance and was informed that administrative measures, including fines and closures, have been taken in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. “Provinces updated NCOC on various activities being taken particularly during SOP compliance week 5-12 December.”

The country reported 3,795 cases during the last 24-hour period, with at least 37 people succumbing to the pandemic.

Pakistan passed the grim milestone of more than 8,000 deaths on December 1. Around 2 million people across the country are under lockdown as the nation grapples with the second wave of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other government officials have repeatedly urged the masses to exercise extreme caution and adhere to Covid-19 SOPs to mitigate the spread of the virus.