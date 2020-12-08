-
After Five Decades, Pakistan will Have two Big Dams: PM Imran
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the country will have two new dams, Bhasha and Mohmand, after a passage of five decades.
The premier posted a video of the under-construction dams on his official Twitter account.
“After Mangla & Tarbela, five decades later Pakistan is going to have two big water dams, Mohmand and Basha.”
Mohmand Dam will generate 800 megawatts of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and heavily contribute to the socio-economic uplift of the region.
On February 16, it was reported that construction work on the multi-purpose Mohmand dam and hydropower project is being carried out day and night and the project is going ahead at a good pace.
And on June 25, contractors of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam had started mobilising to the project site to start the construction, the participants of a meeting held at the Wapda Complex were informed.
The two new dams, due to be completed in a few years, will increase water storage in the country and all mitigate flood downstream.